Crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

New Delhi: India's crude steel output increased marginally by 1.8 per cent to 111.2 million tonnes (MT) in 2019, according to World Steel Association.

The country's crude steel production was at 109.3 MT in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

"India's crude steel production for 2019 was 111.2 MT, up 1.8 per cent on 2018," it said, adding that the global crude steel production was at 1,869.9 MT in 2019, up by 3.4 per cent compared to 2018.

Further, the report said that crude steel output contracted in all regions in 2019 except in Asia and the Middle East.

Asia produced 1,341.6 MT of crude steel in 2019, an increase of 5.7 per cent compared to 2018.

China's output in 2019 was at 996.3 MT, up by 8.3 per cent on 2018. The country's share of global crude steel production increased from 50.9 per cent in 2018 to 53.3 per cent in 2019.

Japan produced 99.3 MT in 2019, down 4.8 per cent compared to 2018.

South Korea produced 71.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 1.4 per cent when compared to 2018.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) — an industry association — represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. The members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.