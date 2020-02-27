Crude oil futures plummet 2.54 pc on weak global cues
New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Thursday slumped 2.54 per cent to Rs 3,456 per barrel as speculators reduced their positions tracking weak trend overseas.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants amid weak demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery dropped by Rs 90, or 2.54 per cent, to Rs 3,456 per barrel with a business volume of 44,128 lots.
Crude oil for April delivery was quoting lower by Rs 89, or 2.49 per cent, to Rs 3,482 per barrel with an open interest of 991 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.33 per cent to USD 48.08 per barrel and Brent Crude slumped 1.24 per cent to USD 52.77 per barrel in New York.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence LIVE updates: Manmohan Singh says 'matter of...27 Feb 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Going to do lot of business with incredible India: Trump27 Feb 2020 7:59 AM GMT
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus27 Feb 2020 7:55 AM GMT
Bangladeshi JMB terrorist among two convicted for money...27 Feb 2020 7:51 AM GMT
HC notices on injured Jamia student's compensation plea27 Feb 2020 7:48 AM GMT