Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 96 to Rs 7,090 per barrel in futures trade as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.



On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery traded higher by Rs 96 or 1.37 per cent at Rs 7,090 per barrel in 5,070 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.43 per cent at USD 89.37 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 1.71 per cent higher at USD 95.25 per barrel in New York.