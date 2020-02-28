Crude oil futures fall Rs 90 to Rs 3,305 per barrel
New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Friday fell 2.65 per cent to Rs 3,305 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery dropped by Rs 90, or 2.65 per cent, to Rs 3,305 per barrel with a business volume of 78,338 lots.
Crude oil for April delivery was quoting lower by Rs 84, or 2.46 per cent, to Rs 3,337 per barrel with an open interest of 2,261 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3.04 per cent to USD 45.66 per barrel and Brent Crude slumped 2.45 per cent to USD 50.90 per barrel in New York.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants amid weak demand.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to 42, MHA lifts Section...28 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT
WB Guv condemns violence in Delhi28 Feb 2020 10:17 AM GMT
Will make Maha free of single-use plastic by May 1: Aaditya28 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
TN CM seeks Centre''s help to evacuate fishermen stranded in...28 Feb 2020 9:23 AM GMT
Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery28 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT