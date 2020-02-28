Crude oil futures fall Rs 90 to Rs 3,305 per barrel

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Friday fell 2.65 per cent to Rs 3,305 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery dropped by Rs 90, or 2.65 per cent, to Rs 3,305 per barrel with a business volume of 78,338 lots.

Crude oil for April delivery was quoting lower by Rs 84, or 2.46 per cent, to Rs 3,337 per barrel with an open interest of 2,261 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3.04 per cent to USD 45.66 per barrel and Brent Crude slumped 2.45 per cent to USD 50.90 per barrel in New York.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants amid weak demand.