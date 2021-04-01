CREDAI prez Harsh Patodia announces free vaccination for 2.5 cr construction workers

New Delhi: The apex body of private real estate developers, Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), with a strong membership base of 13,000+ developers in 21 States and 217 Cities, across India, on March 30, 2021, announced HarshVardhanPatodia, MD, Unimark Group, Kolkata, as the new National President for the term 2021-23.

The tenure of outgoing President Satish Magar ends on March 31st2021. At the installation ceremony, the new Office bearers and Chairman of various committees were also announced.

The new team for the FY 2021-23 comprises of Satish Magar, Chairman, CREDAI National, Harsh Vardhan Patodia , President, CREDAI National, Boman Irani, President Elect, CREDAI National, Pankaj Goel,Secretary, CREDAI National, Deepak Goradia,Treasurer, CREDAI National.

Patodia in his maiden address announced Free COVID-19 Vaccination drive for 2.5 crore construction workers at the sites of member developers across India. Through this vaccination drive, CREDAI aims at accelerating Government's mission of free vaccination to the needy population at the earliest and further help in restraining the spread of Coronavirus.

The vaccineswill be provided in strict accordance with all the Government-approved protocols.

He alsoa nnounced the 'CREDAI Start-up Angel Network and Incubation &Acceleration Centre' an enterprising initiative with the aim to help and supporttech start-ups inthe real estate spaceby handholding them and providing them access to its members network for business development.

In his efforts to pace CREDAI's future growth and advancement, Patodia announced setting-up of CREDAI's own Research and Analytics Centre.The government's effort towards digitization initiatives has been contributing towards the development of IT infrastructure. The coronavirus pandemic has further ignited the need for the internet, and hence data consumption. Therefore, the data assimilationand monitoring has become importantfor any business.

The CREDAI Research and Analytics Centre will facilitate the availability of real time andauthentic datafor future growth strategies.