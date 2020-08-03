Covid fallout: Fiscal deficit may rise 6.8% of GDP in FY21

New Delhi: With economic disruptions set for a long haul due to COVID-19 pandemic, India could see its fiscal deficit this year to balloon to over 6.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), brokerages analysing the first quarter deficit numbers have said.

The Controller General of Accounts on Friday said that country's fiscal deficit has expanded to 83 per cent of Budget Estimate in the April-June quarter primarily due to lower tax collection and higher expenditure for COVID-19 relief.

According to a report on Indian economy by Emkay Global Financial Services, low economic activity and lower tax collections coupled with expanded expenditure in schemes like Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), PM-KISAN and extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) till November, 2020 has created a

scenario where the deficit would widen.

The current expansion (in deficit), the brokerage said, is primarily due to low economic activity in the last two months (e-way bill 7 per cent lower than last year in June-end) and an extension of the tax filing deadline to Aug'20.

"Capital spending has surged 40 per cent due to ways and means advances for FCI (high procurement) and road spending (base effect due to low spending in Q1FY19 due to elections); excluding these two, spending has declined by 4 per cent," Emkay has said in its report.

The fiscal deficit is the total amount by which the government's expenses for a year exceeds its revenues.

The concern on the deficit comes from the trend witnessed in the first quarter of current fiscal.

Lower net revenue receipts and elevated expenditure has pushed the fiscal deficit to 83 per cent of budget estimate (BE) in the three month period of April-May.

Moreover, Gross tax buoyancy is negative as direct tax collection declined 31 per cent yoy due to deferment in tax filing date, and indirect tax collection fell 34 per cent yoy due to deferment in GST fillings and abnormally low economic activity.

We believe that gross tax collection to fall 5.3 per cent yoy in FY21e due to a sharp slowdown in the nominal GDP growth. The 'Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme has been factored in this assumption.