Court junks interim bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh

New Delhi: A court here has rejected the interim bail plea filed by former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case.

The accused had expressed apprehension that he may contract COVID-19 infection in the Tihar jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav declined the plea of Singh, who is in jail in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

He approached the court praying to be released on an interim bail for two months, on the ground he was down with high fever from April 25 with severe body ache.

The accused submitted that since several persons had tested positive for COVID-19 at jail number 8-9 in Tihar, where he was lodged, the possibility of him catching with Covid-19 was very huge as he was 49-years-old and suffering from high blood sugar ailments which had significantly reduced his immunity.

Singh sought interim bail to go to a hospital or a clinic where he could get himself examined for his ailments.

He further submitted that there was a history of heart attack in the accused's family and therefore, a serious risk existed to his health and life in the current situation due to COVID-19 second wave.