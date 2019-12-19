Court extends Shivinder's ED custody till Dec 26

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended the ED custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh till December 26 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav extended Shivinder's custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it sought his 7-day custodial interrogation. The probe agency sought seven day's remand of Shivinder saying he needed to be confronted with some shell companies' directors who have been summoned by the probe agency. During the hearing, ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana said the accused also needed to be confronted with digital evidence.

"During the last six days of the accused's custody nine persons were summoned out of whom seven appeared. Their statements have been recorded. There are material disclosures against the accused. Four more persons have been summoned, who are directors of shell companies through which money was laundered. They will be coming to ED's office in the next few days.

"The accused needs to confronted with the summoned persons. There are also digital and other evidence with which he needs to be confronted with to find details of the alleged money trail. Hence, we need more time for his custodial interrogation," the

counsel said.