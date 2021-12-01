Corporate kaleidoscope

In an initiative to improving supply of electricity for people of Jaipur, a 33/11 KV GIS Substation was inaugurated on Wednesday in Ramganj, Jaipur city as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The inauguration was done by Bhanwar Singh Bhati, State Energy Minister (I/c Energy), Government of Rajasthan through virtual mode. Ameen Kagzi, MLA, Kishanpole (Jaipur) and Rafeek Khan, MLA, Adarsh Nagar (Jaipur) joined via VC from Vidyut Bhawan, Jaipur. Bhaskar A. Sawant, IAS, Chairman Discoms, Govt. of Rajasthan, Navin Arora, MD, JVVNL, Saurav Kumar Shah, Executive Director, PFC (virtually), K P Verma, Director (Technical), JVVNL, D K Sharma, Chief Engineer, PPM including other PFC and utility officials were also present at the occasion.