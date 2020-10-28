CoronilKit sales to cross 1 crore units in Diwali: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna

Dehradun: The sales of Patanjali's coronil-kit—Covid-19 immunity booster kit- will cross the landmark of 1 crore units, valued over Rs 545 crore, across the country by Diwali, surpassing other immunity supplements that have flooded the market during the covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking with the Millennium Post, CEO Patanjali Ayurveda, Acharya Balkrishna, stated that in the last four months, the sales of the coronil-kit— which is combo of three stand alone products—Coronil, Swasari Vati and a bottle Anu Talia oil—have recorded massive upswing which is the validation of people's trust in the Patanjali.

"The overwhelming response the Coronil kit has got from people is the evidence of our product's success from across the country. By Diwali in next month, the sale number will cross over 1 crore of the Coronil kits which mean it is being used for both prevention and treatment of the covid-19 by people," said Balkrishna.

He added that the Coronil-kit has conformed to all government's norms and procedures.

The Coronil kit did not get off to a flying start in June when the Patajanli group had launched it and the whirlpool of controversies about the clinical trials, the kit's name and the procedures adopted before the launch of the Coronil-kit, had jeopardized the sales and marketing of the product. But the last four month the Coronil kit sales trends reveal a story of rocketing revenues figures to reach the landmark of Rs 545 crore in November.

To a query as how the 360 degree turn-around, happened, Acharya Balkrishna said, "Trust is a hallmark of the Patanjali group, and I have no hesitation in saying that during the pandemic many sorts of things (referring immunity boosters) were available in the market but the success of the Coronil-kit is overwhelming."

It is worth noting that the covid-19 vaccine is at the trial stage and at present there is no medicine to treat the deadly virus globally. On being asked how the Patanjali Ayurveda is keeping track of the utility of the Coronil-kit among the covid-19 patients, the CEO said, "Our experts are minutely examining the outcome of the clinical analysis of all the covid-19 patients who are administered the Coronil-kit for boosting immunity. Very soon we will come out of the exhaustive findings of our product." The Coronil-kits are being manufactured at the facility of Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar and the product is being marketed as 'Covid-19 immunity booster kit through the group's outlets and selected tie-up with other branded stores across the country.