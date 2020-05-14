Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Gets Over 5000 Bookings Online; 2,300 Cars Despatched To Dealers

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, carmakers have been focusing on expanding their online booking and buying platforms, given the need for social distancing. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India, the country largest carmaker, too joined this bandwagon by pushing its customers to its online booking platform, in addition to partially resuming retail operations. The push for online bookings has reaped benefits. Speaking at the company's Financial Results, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, said, "We have received over 5000 bookings online. 2300 cars have been despatched and 1900 workshops have resumed operations."

Considering, many cities are still either under Red or Orange zones, deliveries are yet to commence, however, Maruti Suzuki has already despatched over 2300 cars from its Manesar facility, which resumed operations this month.

Under the existing Lockdown 3.0 programme, businesses in cities that come under the low-risk Green Zone, have been given permission to resume operations with a limited workforce. So far, Maruti Suzuki, which has more than 2,500 sales touchpoints across India, has resumed retail activities in only one-third of its dealerships, and about 60 per cent of them are in rural areas.

