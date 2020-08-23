Cool, cloudy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a cool and cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for the season.



No rain has been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours, till 8.30 am, said a meteorological department official.

The department has forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle, during the day.

Relative humidity was 83 per cent in the city at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, said the official.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were 35.6 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday.