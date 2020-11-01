Consumer Affairs Secretary signs MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation

New Delhi: Sudhanshu Pandey, IAS, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution (F&PD), while addressing the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) officials on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week, 2020, conveyed clear message that transparency is a strong

deterrent and key to contain corruption.

He advised officials to have a positive outlook for strong Corporation and Nation. He released an e-book on SATARKTA SAMVEDAN and congratulated CWC on becoming the first Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) to get ISO:37001 an Anti-Bribery Management System.

He appreciated the initiatives taken by the management and particularly, CVO, Pranai Prabhakar, on the AMBS certification.

On the same day, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary (F&PD), Govt. of India and Arun Kumar Shrivastava, Managing Director (CWC), signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the year 2020-21, on the basis of parameters decided by Inter Ministerial Committee, DPE, in the presence of Nandita Gupta, IAS, Joint Secretary (Storage& PG), Deptt. of F&PD, R.K. Sinha, Director (Personnel), Pranai Prabhakar, CVO, R.R. Aggarwal, GGM (F&A) and other officials.