Complete verification of transitional credit claims under GST: CAG asks CBIC
New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Monday recommended that the indirect tax department should complete the verification of transitional credit allowed under the GST mechanism.
As part of transition to GST with effect from July 1, 2017, taxpayers were allowed to file Form TRAN-1 and avail tax credit on the basis of closing balance of the credit declared in the last return under the pre-Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime
In the Compliance Audit Report on GST for the year ended March 2021, tabled in Parliament on Monday, the CAG said audit review disclosed significant irregularities in the transitional credit claims of taxpayers.
It said that though the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in 2018-19 had identified top 50,000 cases which claimed maximum transitional credit for verification, the exercise was not yet completed, and the department was yet to verify 8,849 cases.
"The rate of recovery of detected irregularities was low. Cross jurisdictional issues and lack of co-ordination in central tax jurisdictions in some zones impeded verification and initiation of recovery actions," the CAG said.
Irregularities noticed were relatively higher in four categories viz; ineligible credit of duty paid goods in stock without documents, irregular claim on unavailed credit on capital goods, ineligible credit on inputs or input services in transit, and irregular claim on closing balances.
The audit recommends "ensuring verification of the high risk claims reflected in Table 7aB of Tran 1 (credit on duty paid stock without invoices) and the cases where the transitional credit claim under Table 5a (closing credit balance of legacy returns) was in excess of the closing balance of legacy return".
The CAG audit also found significant data inconsistencies between the taxable value and declared tax liability.
Inconsistencies were also noticed between the CGST and SGST components of GST, and between ITC figures captured in GSTR-3B and GSTR-9 returns.
"Due to significant inconsistencies in the GST data, audit could not establish the reliability of data, for the purpose of finding audit insights and trends in GST revenue, and assessing high risk areas such as tax liability and ITC mismatch at the pan-India level," the CAG said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers dazzle on last day8 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mumbai court remands Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody8 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
CWG: Fast-rising boxer Sagar Ahlawat wins silver on international...8 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
CWG: India settle for silver in men's hockey, lose 0-7 to Australia in...8 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup8 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT