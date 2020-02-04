Commerce Ministry preparing district export plan to boost shipments

New Delhi: The commerce ministry has initiated a process to prepare a district export plan specific to every state and Union territory,

with a view to boost the country's outbound shipments, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The plan will include the support required by the local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports with impetus on supporting the industry from the production stage to the exporting stage, the ministry said.

"Informative material on various incentives provided by the government and states will be disseminated to the industry and other potential exporters," it said.

The plan will also include strategy to enhance logistics and infrastructure at the district level and better

utilisation of the Market Access Initiative (MAI) scheme of the ministry for inviting foreign buyers.

Budgetary support will be provided to make outreach at the district level and prepare this plan, the ministry said.

It also said state and UTs will be assisted in preparing an annual Export Ranking Index of different districts to rank each district on its export competitiveness.

In order to prepare data, efforts have been made by the ministry to look into the feasibility of preparing district-level export data from the existing set-up.