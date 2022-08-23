Commerce dept being restructured to make it future ready: Goyal

New Delhi: The Department of Commerce is being restructured to make it 'future ready' and put in place an ecosystem to achieve the $2 trillion export target by 2030, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here, the commerce and industry minister said that as part of the restructuring exercise, a dedicated trade promotion body would be set up to devise an overall strategy to achieve targets.

The focus of restructuring, he said, will also be on strengthening negotiations capability at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and for bilateral free trade agreements; centralisation and digitisation of trade facilitation processes and rehauling the data analytics ecosystem.

The objective is to increase India's share in global exports and also to create jobs, he noted.

Goyal also said that there will be no reduction of manpower in the Commerce Ministry on account of restructuring, but may go up.