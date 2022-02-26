Comm min sets up helpdesk for Russia-Ukraine related int'l trade issues

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry on Friday said it has set up a help desk to support and resolve issues of traders on account of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Export-import communities can submit details of their issues on the DGFT website, on which support is

required.

In view of the current international situation, the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have undertaken to monitor the status and related difficulties being faced by stakeholders on Russia/Ukraine trade-related

issues.

"Department of Commerce/DGFT has operationalised a helpdesk to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues related to India's international trade in this regard with immediate effect," the DGFT said in a trade notice.

The status of the matter can be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT helpdesk services.

On Thursday, Russia launched a major military offensive in Ukraine, targeting various cities and military installations that had left the world stunned.

Bilateral trade between India and Russia stood at $9.4 billion so far this fiscal, against $8.1 billion in 2020-21.