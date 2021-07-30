Coal supply to power plants dipped in past 3 years: Govt

New Delhi: Coal supply to power plants dipped during the last three years, but declined more in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Coal supplies to power plants stood at 643.7 million tonnes in 2018-19, 638.7 million tonnes in 2019-20 and 596.3 million tonnes in 2020-21.

It was 171.7 million tonnes during April to June in 2021.

"The receipt of coal has registered a slight decline during the last three years. However, during 2020-21 the decline was more due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic prevailing in the country," Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Moreover, he said the share of power generation from non-fossil fuels (renewable energy) has also been increasing consistently over the years, leading to reduction in plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based power plants.

The gas consumption by gas-based power plants was consistent at about 30 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic metre per day), the minister told the House.