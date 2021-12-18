Coal studded with rocks and mud is India's new energy headache

New Delhi: India's power producers have a new problem now that a squeeze on coal supply has eased, they're contending with declining quality of domestic fuel — an issue that risks adding costs and wrecking equipment.

Electricity producers have complained to the country's power ministry about increasing instances in recent months of impurities such as rocks and mud being found mixed with coal, according to government and company officials with knowledge of the issue.

Coal that's laced with rubble or other material can damage power plant equipment such as conveyor belts, crushers and even boiler parts if not filtered out. That can cause supply delays and increase costs, according to the people, who requested anonymity to provide detail of private discussions on the issue, Bloomberg reported.

"The recent trend is toward a deterioration in quality instead of improvement," said Ashok Khurana, director general at New Delhi-based Association of Power Producers, which represents electricity generators, and a former power ministry official. Khurana didn't address specifics about coal being mixed with contaminants.

Mines across India have been ramping up production in the past few months to ease a supply crunch that caused widespread power shortages and curbs on industrial activity earlier in the year. Coal inventories at India's power stations were at 19.5 million tons on December 13, after rebounding from a low of 7.2 million tons in October. Coal India wants the level to reach more than 45 million tons by the end of March. The power ministry didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Disputes over coal quality have simmered for years, though have worsened lately, the people said. The issue has arisen at a time when state-run miner Coal India Ltd. has been under pressure to rapidly lift output amid handling challenges from the country's least-productive rainy months, which often include water-logged mines and roads.