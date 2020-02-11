Coal India Q3 net profit slips 14% to Rs 3,922 crore
Kolkata: Mining major Coal India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14-per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 3,921.8 crore. Net sales stood at Rs 21,566.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 23,385.43 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Coal India said in a release.
Total comprehensive income for October-December came in at Rs 3,669.68 crore compared with Rs 4,139.59 crore in the year-ago period. The Kolkata-based miner realised Rs 18,015 crore in October-December from fuel supply agreement (FSA) at Rs 1,411 per tonne. Average realisation during the quarter was Rs 1,524 per tonne, the release said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save...12 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
Kapil, Azharuddin urge BCCI to take action against U-19...12 Feb 2020 7:07 AM GMT
CBI bribery case: Why bigger accused roaming free, says...12 Feb 2020 6:59 AM GMT
BJP to review Delhi poll results today12 Feb 2020 6:53 AM GMT
India Will Give Memorable Welcome: PM Modi On Donald...12 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT