Coal India Ltd's February output likely to be 66 million tonnes
Kolkata: Coal India Ltd is likely to register a 13-per cent on-year rise in production in February to 66 million tonnes, sources said on Saturday. The world's largest miner had produced 58.05 million tonnes in the corresponding month a year ago.
Cumulative production for the April-February period is expected to be 517.5 million tonnes, they said.
"The daily average production has inched higher to nearly 2.5 million tonnes compared to little over 2 million tonnes in the month of January. Till February 28, cumulative monthly production was 63.5 million tonnes" the sources said.
Offtake, however, continues to be muted. It is likely to be 54.5 million tonnes in February, a growth of nearly 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Majerhat Bridge gets safety nod from CRS29 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Life limps back to normal, school to remain shut till March...29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM29 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in...29 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT