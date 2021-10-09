Coal crisis: Odisha industry body seeks CM's intervention

Bhubaneswar: The Utkal Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Ltd (UCCI), an association of industries, has urged the Odisha government to ensure adequate supply of coal to state-based industries which are facing an acute shortage of dry fuel to run

their units.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the UCCI Friday said: "We would like to bring to your kind attention the current acute coal shortage situation in the state with many units having stock out or critical coal stock seriously affecting the viable operation of the industrial units."

While the suffering of small and medium industries are increasing day by day, large process industries like steel plants, aluminium smelters and others are operating at a level where their operations are likely to become unviable if the situation continues unabated, the letter said.

Since these units with small and medium industries of the state provide employment to lakhs of people, the UCCI apprehended that the coal shortage situation may give a deadly blow to the continuance of the employment of these people.

Though the state is blessed with abundant coal reserves, Odisha-based local industries are facing a coal deficit and forced to import coal /power as they are not getting enough share of coal, UCCI president Brahma Mishra said.