'Clarity on IPR key for success of space startups'

New Delhi: Clarity on intellectual property rights (IPR) is crucial for the success of startups in the space sector, an industry leader said, even as the government prepares to unveil a new space policy. The space policy, expected to focus on ease of doing business in the emerging sector, is in the final stages of consultations and is expected to provide a roadmap for the private sector to contribute to tech transfer, remote sensing and satellite communication.

Addressing a meeting of startups and investors organised by Indian Space Association (ISpA) and Kalaari Capital here recently, ISpA chairman Jayant Patil also said the policy will get legal support for implementation after the Space Bill is approved by the Parliament.

He said the issue of intellectual property rights was the biggest issue bothering the startup community in the space sector, which was opened up for private participation by the government about two years ago. "Will you own the IP or whether the IP is going to be with the government? This is an aspect ferociously being taken up," Patil said, apprising the representatives of the startup community of the deliberations ISpA had with the government. "As a government, you cannot own the entire IP. If the IP is owned by the government, it is of no use to the startup," he said, adding that the concerns of the startup sector have been recognised by the government.

A S Kiran Kumar, the former Chairman of ISRO asked the startups to identify the end users or buyers of their products before embarking on any venture.