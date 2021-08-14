CITI welcomes removal of anti-dumping duty on VSF

New Delhi: Chairman, CITI, T Rajkumar welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) on Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF), excluding Bamboo Fibre, falling under tariff item 55041000 of the First Schedule to the said Customs Tariffs Act, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China and Indonesia.

The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has on friday issued a Notification No.44/2021-Customs (ADD) dated 12th August 2021, in this regard.

Chairman, CITI thanked the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Textiles, and also the former Union Minister of Textiles for taking another historic decision of removing anti-dumping duty on VSF.

This will make available VSF raw materials at internationally competitive prices in India and facilitate the Indian Man Made Fiber (MMF) sector to become globally competitive.

This landmark decision will also promote ease of doing business in India and generate investment and employment in the VSF and MMF textile value chain.