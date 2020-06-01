CITI hails Govt for boosting MSMEs, farmers and street vendors

New Delhi: T. Rajkumar, Chairman, CITI welcomed the decisions of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will provide the economic support for MSMEs, Farmers, Street Vendors and Agricultural Sector. He stated that MSMEs, Farmers and Agriculture Sector are the backbone of the Indian economy.

Rajkumar appreciated that MSMEs which has 29% share in the country's GDP and 48% share in the country's exports and provide employment to millions of people, will receive maximum benefits from the change in the definition of MSME under which turnover limit for MSMEs has been revised upward to Rs 250 crores from present Rs 100 crores.