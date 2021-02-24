CITI GTC 2021: Prime Minister urges Indian textile industry to rise to global standards

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji in the goodwill message to the Indian textile industry and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) – Global Textiles Conclave 2021, which was read today by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani mentioned that "Our Government has been taking comprehensive measures in an integrated manner focused on creating the right ecosystem, enhancing 'ease of doing business' and capacity-building through skill development. To provide an impetus to the textiles industry, we have implemented a series of measures to upscale physical infrastructure to global standards''.

Prime Minister further stated that the "Contribution of the textiles sector is vital towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Integrating the sector with the latest technology is one area where the Government is particularly focusing. The textiles industry must continue to innovate, as well as research extensively to enable it to tap new markets and deepen the niche in diversity, manufacturing, and design.

Prime Minister also pointed out that "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed how technology can be utilized to strengthen the disruptive resilience of society and transform a challenge into an opportunity. The hardworking textile workers and craftsmen enabled the textile industry to make an invaluable contribution towards meeting the requirements of cost-effective PPE kits within the country."