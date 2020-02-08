Cipla acquires 4 key brands from Wanbury for up to Rs 89 cr
New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Saturday said it has acquired four brands from Wanbury Ltd to strengthen its presence in the women's health segment.
While Cipla did not provide any financial details of the acquisition, as per a regulatory filing by Wanbury, it has received up to Rs 88.60 crore for the sale of the brands to Cipla.
Cipla has acquired the four brands namely CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine to further strengthen its presence in the women's health segment, Cipla said in a filing to the BSE.
The nutraceutical products, to be sold under the 4 umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies, it added.
This includes supplements such as multivitamins, multi-mineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause and for male and female reproductive health, Cipla said.
"We are focused on strengthening our play in the women's health segment by amplifying our four-decade long presence in this category. Through this newly acquired portfolio, we shall be catering to a wide range of patient needs including nutritional deficiencies, bone health and sexual health Cipla Head India Business Nikhil Chopra said.
As per the IQVIA MAT December 2019 data , the above molecules previously commercialised by Wanbury have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India with sales value of Rs 59.6 crore, Cipla said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Train services to be hit in Bengal due to signalling work8 Feb 2020 9:47 AM GMT
Walking postbox triggers curiosity at Kolkata book fair8 Feb 2020 9:33 AM GMT
BJP MLA felicitates cab driver who took poet-activist to...8 Feb 2020 9:31 AM GMT
Cipla acquires 4 key brands from Wanbury for up to Rs 898 Feb 2020 9:28 AM GMT
Passport-free entry to Kartarpur under consideration: Pak...8 Feb 2020 9:19 AM GMT