Cipla acquires 4 key brands from Wanbury for up to Rs 89 cr

New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Saturday said it has acquired four brands from Wanbury Ltd to strengthen its presence in the women's health segment.

While Cipla did not provide any financial details of the acquisition, as per a regulatory filing by Wanbury, it has received up to Rs 88.60 crore for the sale of the brands to Cipla.

Cipla has acquired the four brands namely CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine to further strengthen its presence in the women's health segment, Cipla said in a filing to the BSE.

The nutraceutical products, to be sold under the 4 umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies, it added.

This includes supplements such as multivitamins, multi-mineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause and for male and female reproductive health, Cipla said.

"We are focused on strengthening our play in the women's health segment by amplifying our four-decade long presence in this category. Through this newly acquired portfolio, we shall be catering to a wide range of patient needs including nutritional deficiencies, bone health and sexual health Cipla Head India Business Nikhil Chopra said.

As per the IQVIA MAT December 2019 data , the above molecules previously commercialised by Wanbury have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India with sales value of Rs 59.6 crore, Cipla said.