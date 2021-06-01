CIL's coal offtake up 38% in May

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said its coal offtake rose by 38 per cent to 55 million tonnes (MT) in May on the back of revival of fuel demand from the power sector.

"Spurred by the revival of coal demand from power sector, Coal India Ltd (CIL) scripted the highest ever coal off-take of 55 million tonnes for the month of May (in any year) so far," the PSU said in a statement.

As coal supplies surged ahead to 55 MT in May, CIL recorded a whopping 15 MT increase in volume terms against comparable month last year, logging close to 38 per cent growth, the statement said.

Even compared to pre-COVID May 2019, the growth was 5.8 per cent when the company's off-take was 52 MT, it said.

With the appetite for coal signalling healthy recovery, CIL's supply to power sector at nearly 44 MT in May this year was up by 41 per cent. The company supplied around 13 MT more to power plants compared to May last year. Coal India has liquidated 25 MT of coal out of its inventory during April-May period.