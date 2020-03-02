CIL output up 14.2% in Feb

Kolkata: Coal India Limited (CIL) clocked a robust production growth of 14.2 per cent for February 2020 compared to same month year ago, while coal supplies expanded by 6.8 per cent during the period.

Coal production at 66.26 Million Tonnes (MTs), the highest ever for the referred month, was up by 8.21 MTs in volume terms compared to 58.05 MTs corresponding month year ago reflecting a growth of 14.2 per cent.

Coal off-take has risen to 54.97 MTs in February 2020, ahead by 3.51 MTs against 51.46 MTs same month last year, scoring a healthy growth of 6.8 per cent.

CIL as whole loaded 256.3 rakes per day on average during the month, an increase of 6 rakes per day, compared to 250.3 rakes that the company loaded February last year registering 2 per cent growth.

At the closure of February 2020 coal stock at CIL's pitheads stood at 43.66 MTs, which is 8.75 MTs more than what it was at the end of February 2019 - 34.91 MTs.

Coal linkage based thermal power stations across the country were comfortably stocked close to 37 MTs (as of 27th Feb'20), 11.4 MTs more than same date year ago.