CIL achieves highest ever coal production at 623 MT in fiscal 2021-22

New Delhi: World's largest coal miner, Coal India Ltd. has outdone itself in ensuring India's energy security by more than ever coal production and despatch. All India coal production and offtake in 2013-14 was 566 MT and 572 MT respectively. In the last 8 years domestic Coal Production has increased by 37.3 per cent and Domestic coal offtake has increased by 43 per cent.

Domestic Coal Production has increased from 716 MT in FY21 to 777 MT in FY22, a growth of 8.5 per cent. Coal Production from captive mines during the same period has increased from 66 MT to 86 MT, a growth of 30 per cent. Domestic coal offtake has increased from was 691 MT in FY21 to 818 MT in FY22, a growth of 18.4 per cent. In FY2021-22, CIL has achieved 623 MT coal productions and 662 MT coal offtake which are the highest ever coal production and dispatch.

CIL achieved its highest ever Coal Production and Dispatch in month of April & May 2022.

CIL's production has increased from 84 MT during April-May 2021 to 108.2 MT during April- May 2022, an growth of 28.8 per cent. CIL's Coal Offtake has increased from 109.2 MT during April-May 2021 to 118.8 MT during April- May 2022, and growth of 8.8 per cent.