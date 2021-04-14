China's Mar exports rise 30.6%

BEIJING: China's exports rose 30.6% over a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. Exports rose to 241.1 billion, decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% rebound in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 38.1% over a year ago to 227.3 billion in a sign of reviving Chinese activity.

That is a positive signal that global economic and trade activities are recovering and market confidence increasing, a spokesman for the customs bureau, Li Kuiwen, said at a news conference. Li warned, however, that the world economic situation still is complicated and severe. China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy while some other governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.