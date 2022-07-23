China's C919 jet nears certification as test planes complete test flight tasks
SHANGHAI: China's homegrown C919 narrow-body jet, designed to challenge the Airbus-Boeing duopoly, is nearing certification as its test planes completed all of the test flight tasks, the company said on Saturday.
The state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on its official social media account that the six test planes have finished the testing tasks as the programme enters the final stage of receiving a certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China which is required for commercial operations.
That would mark a milestone in China's ambitions to climb up the manufacturing supply chain. China's COMAC is now effectively the third option in the market for planes with more than 100 seats, after Boeing and Airbus struck deals to take over production of rival planes made by Embraer and Bombardier.
Designed to compete directly with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320neo families, the C919 aircraft programme has faced a range of technical issues and tougher U.S. export controls, after being launched in 2008, Reuters has reported.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Catapulting aspiring comedians to stardom23 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Rolling stones23 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
Awaiting a big buzz in Birmingham!23 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
'Media trials, campaigns against judges on the rise'23 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Uttam Kumar: Crowning jewel of Bengali cinema23 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT