China-US hold meet on bilateral trade issues

Beijing: China and the US held a virtual meeting regarding the two countries' fraught trade relationship Saturday after a lengthy break in negotiations.

China's top trade negotiator Liu He called US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the Phase 1 trade deal, negotiated under the Trump administration, along with the sides' other major economic concerns, according to a statement from China's Commerce Ministry.

Both sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges according to the statement. Tai had said this week that she plans frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war.

Liu, a vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, also pushed for the cancelation of additional tariffs and sanctions levied by the US on Chinese goods.

The Phase 1 trade deal put on pause a trade war enacted by former president Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing's industrial policy and trade

surplus.