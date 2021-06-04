Chhattisgarh to auction 16 iron ore, limestone mines

Raipur/ New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government plans to auction 16 new blocks of iron ore and limestone in the next two-three months, officials said.

It was informed on Friday during a virtual meeting of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi which was attended by the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from here, they said.

During the meeting, the chief minister also requested Joshi to amend the Centre's order to make the district collector as ex-officio chairman of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The Union minister appreciated the state government for proactively taking steps on the direction of the Centre to bring more mines into auctions, a public relations department official said.

He added that it was informed in the meeting that the priority of the Centre is to allocate mines through the auctioning process.