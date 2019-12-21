Chhattisgarh govt looks to aid investors, never harass them: CM

NEW DELHI: Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, made a strong push for investments in the state and emphasized that the purpose of the government is to aid entrepreneurs and never to harass them. He promised all kinds of facilities to industrialists willing to set up shop in the state.

Speaking at the 92nd Annual Convention of FICCI on the theme 'India: Roadmap to a $5 Trillion Economy' Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh is the 9th largest state, has a population of 2 crore 80 lakh which is much less than the population of the country, and has 40% forest cover. But still, industry has been limited predominantly to the core sectors."

The Chief Minister highlighted Chhattisgarh's immense potential in eco-tourism, food processing, agro-forestry, etc, and said that the herbs and medicinal plants available in the state's forests would provide a wealth of resources to pharmaceuticals companies willing to make the state their base.

The Chief Minister said that the state's new industrial policy looks to promote sustainable and inclusive industrial development across sectors. The policy is very flexible and provides incentives across many sectors, he added. Baghel also assured the industry that single window clearance works in its true spirit in the state.

"Chhattisgarh is currently one of the fastest-growing states and is not impacted by the economic slowdown, considering the inclusive development schemes and policies adopted by the state government," Baghel said. He added that a focus on development in the backward areas of the state has helped to win the confidence of the people which has proved to be a major dent to Maoist mobilization.