C'garh Transport Undertaking implements intelligent transport system in 358 buses

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) on Tuesday implemented Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in 358 buses of the city fleet. A state of the Art Command Control Centre is built in ISBT-43 for monitoring of the ITS in buses. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary Transport, UT, Chandigarh along with Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner, UT, Chandigarh and Pradhuman Singh,

Director Transport visited the Command Control Centre today at ISBT 43.

Secretary Transport was briefed about the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) project as well as Command Control Centre operations. As a part of Efficient and Sustainable City Bus Service (ESCBS) project of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, partially funded from World Bank, the work of Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Intelligent Transportation System for City Bus Services was awarded to the System Integrator in November 2019.

The project comprises of automatic Vehicle Location System and Passenger Information System, Automatic Fare Collection System, Depot Management System and Command Control centre.

The Passenger Information Display Screens have been installed at both Bus Terminals of the City - ISBT Sector 17 and 43, at Railway Station and at 37 Bus Queue Shelters at different locations. The commuters will be benefitted in terms of Live Tracking of En-route buses, Expected Time of Arrival/Departure at Terminals, Bus Queue Shelters and at commuter locations through Mobile/Web App, Journey Planner, Bus Route and Schedule, Grievance Redressal Management System(GRMS), In-bus CCTV Cameras - Improving the security of commuters and Cashless travel through Smart Cards (Personalized and Anonymous) along with facility of online recharge.

A spokesperson of the UT Administration said that apart from above, the CTU management will have the advantage of information about the number of buses Scheduled out of total buses in Depot, number of buses En-route/Idle, number of Routes/Trips in Operation, Bus and Crew Allocation, Schedule Adherence, Bus Bunching, Timely Bus Maintenance Monitoring-Depot Management System, Real time cash collection, Reduction of Cash handling and revenue leakage by usage of Smart cards.