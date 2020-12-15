CEPC shifts its Bhadohi regional office in UP

New Delhi: Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) on Monday shifted its Regional Office at Bhadohi from Bypass Road, Hariyawan, Bhadohi to new premises at Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart, Carpet City, Bhadohi – 221401(UP). It is to be known that Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart was built by the Government of Uttar Pradesh with a cost of approx. 225 crores and was allotted for its operation by tender to Carpet Export Promotion Council in the year 2018. Some works in the mart were incomplete which led to the delay while transferring to the council. The Carpet Export Promotion Council is committed to take the carpet industry to the next level by making maximum use of this mart.

Pooja & inauguration ceremony was organized in the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart where Shri Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC, Shri Umesh Kumar Gupta, Shri Rajendra Prasad Mishra, Shri Mohd. Wasif Ansari, Shri Shree Ram Maurya, Members COA were present.

Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC mentioned that we wish to organize grand ceremony with all prominent personalities/ dignitaries and Member-Exporters of the Bhadohi-Mirzapur-Varanasi but due to restriction of COVID-19 we have organized a pooja with presence of U.P. based Members of the Committee of Administration.

Siddh Nath Singh further mentioned that with the shifting of CEPC Office in Mart, Council make all possible efforts to make it fully functional and will start the process for allotment of shops in the mall area of the mart and organization of Mega show in the Mart.

Siddh Nath Singh is hopeful that the State Govt. will fulfil its commitment of providing required infrastructure facilities to the Council to enable us to organize activity of International level which will ultimately again be a mile stone in the development of

Bhadohi-Mirzapur and Varanasi region.

Siddh Nath Singh requested Members for their support and cooperation in the larger interest of Indian Handmade Carpet Industry.