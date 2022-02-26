CEPA to help gems, jewellery exports reach $52 billion target in FY23: GJEPC

Mumbai: The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed between India and the UAE, will boost the gems and jewellery industry and help the sector achieve the target of $52 billion exports in 2022-23, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on

Friday.

"On the export front, the CEPA with the UAE will benefit the gems and jewellery industry the most. With Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) we are confident to achieve the set target of $52 billion gem and jewellery exports for the next financial year, GJEPC Colin Shah said in a statement.

On the recently concluded 4-day India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2022, Colin Shah said overall, the show generated an estimated business of Rs 5,000 crore business.