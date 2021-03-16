Centre trying to convince Jharkand govt on commercial coal mining policy

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said it is trying to "consult and convince" the Jharkhand government about benefits of commercial coal mining policy which is designed to boost domestic production and reduce imports.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha said that it is a "big sin" that India despite having the largest coal reserves is dependent on import of thermal coal used in power generation.

The dependence on imports was due to restriction on allocation of coal blocks, which has been eased out after deep consultation with the state governments, he said.

After consultations with states, the central government has brought a commercial coal mining policy under which coal blocks are opened to private investors through auction for commercial purpose, he added.

"We have consulted the state governments. Even we have consulted the Jharkhand government. Initially, they appreciated it and later they have opposed it. But we are in regular consultation with the state government," Joshi said in the Upper House.

The central government is trying to "consult and convince" the Jharkhand government because ultimately the policy is in the interest of the state as the revenue earned goes to the state, not to the centre, he said.

"We are trying to convince them. I hope they will be convinced. Already auction is done, since cooperation of the state is needed, we are in regular touch with the state government," he added.

The minister was responding to a query by BJP leader from Jharkhand Sameer Oroan that if any hurdle has been faced in imports due to opposition to the government policy by Jharkhand.