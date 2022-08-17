Centre seeks to amend PMKKKY to ensure effective use of DMF funds
New Delhi: The government plans to amend the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Khestra Kalyan Yojana to ensure effective use of funds under the District Mineral Foundation for the welfare of people affected by mining-related operations.
The government has invited suggestions until August 27 from the stakeholders on the amendment to policy guidelines.
The govenrment in 2015 launched the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) scheme to provide for the welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations using the funds generated by District Mineral Foundation (DMF).
The Centre has formed a panel, to be chaired by Mines Additional Secretary Sanjay Lohiya, "to revisit/amend the PMKKKY guidelines for effective utilisation of DMF funds in the districts affected by mining-related operations," according to a government notice.
The committee was also tasked with finding the gaps in the policy, monitoring and implementation of the scheme and making suggestions in the changes in PMKKKY Guidelines.
A section of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 specifies setting up of District Mineral Foundation in any district affected by mining-related operations. DMFs work for the interest and benefit of people, and areas affected by mining-related operations.
The purpose of PMKKKY scheme also includes implementation of different developmental and welfare programmes in mining affected areas, minimising the adverse impacts, during and after mining, on the environment, health and socio-economics of people in mining districts and to ensure long-term sustainable livelihoods for the affected people in mining areas.
