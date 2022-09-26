Centre proposes to embed support for indigenous navigation system NavIC in all India-made phones

New Delhi: The government has proposed to embed support for the indigenously developed navigation system NavIC in all made-in-India smartphones, according to sources. Some of the mobile players and chipset companies present in the meeting held in the first week of September said that embedding NavIC support will incur additional costs as the present chipsets are tuned to support frequency band, which is suitable for US navigation system GPS and Russian navigation system GLONASS.

"ISRO has plans to launch a satellite in 2024-25 which will support the L1 band that supports GPS and GLONASS. Mobile phone chipsets at present support the L1 band. NavIC is available in the L5 band. The meeting was consultative in nature. No timeline has been fixed yet. The issue will be further discussed with the industry," an official aware of the development told PTI.

Industry sources, however, said that a tentative timeline of January 2025 has been proposed for supporting NavIC in domestically manufactured smartphones. At present, only a few chipsets -- which include Snapdragon mobile platforms 720G, 662, and 460 -- support NavIC technology. All 5G chipsets of Mediatek with some additional hardware requirements support NavIC. Mobile players, including Samsung and Oppo, flagged that the introduction of NavIC will lead to additional costs as there will be a need for change in hardware design and development of products to meet India-specific requirements. The proposal is part of the government's objective to reduce dependence on foreign technology.