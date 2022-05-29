Centre implementing infra projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in NE: Sitharaman
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast.
Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.
"We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast," Sitharaman said.
The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of Rs 58,000 crore, she added.
"There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore," the finance minister said.
She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after...29 May 2022 11:03 AM GMT
Centre implementing infra projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in NE:...29 May 2022 10:52 AM GMT
Plane with 22 people, including 4 Indians, on board missing in Nepal's ...29 May 2022 10:15 AM GMT
UN envoy decries Sudan violence after 2 killed in protests29 May 2022 10:14 AM GMT
Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM29 May 2022 9:34 AM GMT