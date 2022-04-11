Centre cuts raw jute stock limit to facilitate supply to mills

Kolkata: The Centre has further reduced raw jute stock limit for balers and traders in a bid to increase supply of the raw material to mills at a time when major foodgrain producing states are facing a shortage for the environment-friendly packaging material, industry stakeholders said

on Sunday.

In a recent notification issued by the Office of the Jute Commissioner, the maximum stock limit has been brought down to 500 quintals for jute balers from 750 quintals and 50 quintals for traders from 150 quintals, they said.