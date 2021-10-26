Central Bank's Q2 net jumps 55% to Rs 250 cr

New Delhi: Public sector Central Bank of India on Tuesday reported an over 55 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 250 crore for the quarter ended September.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 161 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, total income of the bank during July-September period of 2021-22 was down at Rs 6,503.39 crore, as against Rs 6,762.36 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income rose 5.99 per cent to Rs 2,495 crore, as against Rs 2,354 crore earlier.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved from 3.21 per cent to 3.36 per cent on a year-on-year basis, registering an improvement of 15 basis points, it added.

On the asset quality front, net non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) reduced to 4.51 per cent as of September 30, 2021, from 5.60 per cent by end of the same month last year. Gross NPAs moderated to 15.52 per cent from 17.36 per cent.