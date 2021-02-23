CBIC takes steps to facilitate exporters' refund sanction

New Delhi: The CBIC has extended the time limit for sanction of pending IGST refunds to exporters where records have not been transmitted to customs department due to mismatch in GST returns.

The finance ministry on Monday said that this would help overcome the problem of refund blockage by allowing refunds subject to undertakings/submission of CA certificates by the exporters and post refund audit scrutiny.

"The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the time limit for sanction of pending IGST refunds in such cases where records have not been transmitted to ICEGATE (Indian Customs Electronic Commerce Gateway) due to GSTR1 and GSTR3B mismatch error," the ministry said in

a statement.

This would be applicable to all shipping bills filed upto March 31.

The CBIC has also extended the facility for resolving invoice mismatch errors through customs officer interface on permanent basis.