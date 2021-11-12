Caring Minds to launch its center in Tinsukia today

New Delhi: Mental healthcare has been long neglected, especially in tier two and tier three cities. There is limited awareness about mental health and next to no treatment options due to which people are silently suffering. A spotlight fell on rising mental health issues, especially depression and anxiety, during Covid times. To alleviate this situation, Minu Budhia, is returning to her roots to launch CARING MINDS in her hometown on 13 November, 2021. A welcome addition to the community, this centre will be located at the RC Agarwal Multi Speciality Hospital (Makum Road, Tinsukia 786146).To break the stigmas and stereotypes surrounding mental health, as a precursor, they are offering One-on-One Complimentary Counselling Sessions for one and all on 13 Nov (9:30 am – 1 pm) for which 30 people have already registered. Similar Complimentary Counselling Session was on the 12 November where 25 people came spontaneously to avail this facility, available first time. This reinforces the need for counselling everywhere. Call 7099006661 to book a session for yourself or your loved ones.

The founder-director of Caring Minds, Minu Budhia, dons many hats - Psychotherapist, Entrepreneur, Columnist, TEDx speaker, Special Mom - but her journey has not been an easy one.

She said, "From a small-town girl in Tinsukia, Assam who wanted to be a doctor, to where I am today - my life has been a rollercoaster journey. I am lucky that like many challenges, I have received many blessings too. I have a warm, encouraging husband, Sanjay, who is my pillar of strength and the wind beneath my wings. And I have two loving daughters. Preeyam, my elder one, a bright young woman handling the family business, is my friend and my weakness Prachi, my younger darling, is my strength and my inspiration. A special needs child with ADHD, Low IQ, and Bipolar Disorder - she is the WHY behind my social initiatives, all of which are a tribute to my journey with her."