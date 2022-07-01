Car makers see sales growth in June amid easing semiconductor woes

New Delhi: Major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors on Friday reported growth in their passenger vehicle sales in June as semiconductor shortage woes showed gradual signs of easing out.

Other manufacturers, Kia India, MG Motor India and Skoda Auto India also reported robust sales growth last month.

Maruti Suzuki India reported 5.7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June as compared to 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021.

The company's domestic sales increased 1.28 per cent to 1,32,024 units, as against 1,30,348 units in June 2021, it added.

Rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also reported 14.5 per cent increase in total sales at 62,351 units in June. It had sold total 54,474 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales stood at 49,001 units last month as compared with 40,496 units in June 2021, a growth of 21 per cent, it added.

Tata Motors reported domestic passenger vehicle sales growth of 87 per cent at 45,197 units against 24,110 units in the year-ago month.

Kia India reported its highest ever monthly wholesales at 24,024 units in June, registering a 60 per cent jump over the year-ago period. The automaker had dispatched 15,015 units to dealers in June 2021.

"Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh

Brar said.