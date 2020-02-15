Capital mkts can play crucial role in achieving $5 trillion economy: Thakur
New Delhi: Indian capital market is robust and can play a crucial role in achieving USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.
The exchanges and brokerages are playing a crucial role in capital formation in the country and there is a need to ensure that public faith in the capital market is not eroded due to scams and frauds, the minister noted.
"In our journey to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, the role of capital markets will be paramount. Indian capital markets are robust and deep and stands at par with other global markets. It is our aim and constant effort to work towards deregulation of capital market and ease of compliance for investors," Thakur said.
He was speaking at the 11th International Convention "Redefining Capital Markets - A Must for USD 5 trillion Economy" organised by ANMI (Association of National Exchanges Members of India) here.
Capital market plays a significant role in building the economy as it channelises domestic saving into long term financial assets, Thakur added.
"We welcome suggestions with regard to various aspects of compliance reforms so that there is ease of access of FDI in Indian capital market. I compliment Sebi, the exchanges and the board of ANMI for working on the compliance review report, which will definitely help in enhancing the ease of doing business in India," the minister said.
The compliance review report is aimed at ensuring ease of trading by reviewing all compliance requirements to trade in stock markets on the basis of four criteria -- addressing outdated and duplicate compliances, clarity on conflict compliances and bringing rationale to compliance system.
ANMI, an association comprising around 900 stock brokers from across the country, is of the view that a structured policy approach and continuous reforms in various sectors, including financial sector reforms, can help in achieving USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national hurts ethos...15 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
School van catches fire in Punjab; four minor dead15 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Eight civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike:15 Feb 2020 12:31 PM GMT
Woman head constable strangled to death15 Feb 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Budget unlikely to have much inflationary impact: RBI...15 Feb 2020 12:15 PM GMT