Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: Sebi
New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi has said that entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown which has been extended for another two weeks contain the spread of COVID-19.
The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4, but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into red, orange and green zones.
The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines permit continuation of certain services including Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) operations, capital and debt market services (as notified by the regulator), it said.
Accordingly, regulator-notified entities that would continue to be exempted from the nationwide closure are stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, custodians, mutual funds, asset management companies, stock brokers, trading members, clearing members, participants of depositories, registrar and share transfer agents.
Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted.
This order will continue to remain in force for two weeks starting May 4, the regulator said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JEE Main, NEET 2020 delayed till July, HRD Minister...5 May 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Tom Cruise to shoot his next film in space: report5 May 2020 6:49 AM GMT
Tata Motors gets nod from board constituted committee to...5 May 2020 6:46 AM GMT
IIT-KGP students come forward to help poor during lockdown5 May 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Akhtar keen on becoming India bowling coach; says can groom...5 May 2020 6:19 AM GMT