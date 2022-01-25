Can't accept offer until legally viable, says Future Retail's independent directors on Amazon proposal

New Delhi: Independent directors of Future Retail have turned down Amazon's offer of financial support to the company through a deal with private equity firm Samara Capital, saying any legally invalid offer cannot be accepted.

Future Retail's independent directors had last week asked Amazon if it was willing to give a long-term loan to avoid default on repayment of Rs 3,500 crore loan due on January 29. Amazon replied to that saying it was willing to financially assist Future Retail through the Samara Capital deal but the retailer must shelve Rs 24,713 crore deal with the Reliance group.

Independent directors say Amazon hasn't shown them the money that Future Retail urgently needs to stall being declared a defaulter. They want to know if Amazon can act on behalf of Samara Capital and has the authority to negotiate and finalise such transaction on its behalf.

Ravindra Dhariwal, an independent director of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) said if Amazon wants to help FRL, it needs to show the structure through which it will put the money.

"We cannot accept the offer until and unless it is legally valid and unless it comes in time. What is the point of giving an offer after chidiya chug gayi khet'...If you want to help, then show us the structure through which you will put the money and we have asked you in good faith to put in Rs 3,500 crore now so that we can repay the bank and the company is not treated as NPA and is not liable to IBC, he said.

Amazon told FRL that Samara Capital remains interested in buying out the debt-strapped retailer's businesses such as Big Bazaar for Rs 7,000 crore, and had asked FRL to provide its financial details to Samara Capital for the private equity fund to conduct expedited due diligence. Dhariwal expressed concern that the support being extended is more of publicity.

They just do not have a tenable structure, neither do they have a viable structure. The issue is very simple. We owe money to the banks, bondholders and vendors, he said.

Asked if Samara has directly reached out to the independent directors, Dhariwal answered in the negative. We, the independent directors, have never heard about Samara.